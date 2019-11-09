Judith Anne Voigt, of Venice, Florida, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. She was 77.
Judith was born in Oak Park, Illinois, on Dec. 6, 1941. Judi attended Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, and was a founding member of Tri-Sigma Sorority.
Upon graduating in 1963, Judi married her college sweetheart, David F. Voigt, and moved to Sarasota, Florida. She worked as an elementary school teacher in Sarasota before starting her family.
Judi served the local community in many ways over the years. She volunteered with several local organizations, including The Junior League, Venice Woman's Club, Rotary, Kiwanis and the Pilot Club.
She was a charter member Our Savior Lutheran Church and was a member of the choir and served as Vacation Bible School leader, and later became a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
Judi also gave her time to her children’s activities with Venice Vikings and Venice Little League and served on the PTA at Nokomis Elementary and Pine View.
Judi worked as director of Sales & Marketing at Southwest Florida Retirement Center (now Village On The Isle), and as the director of Donor Services at The Venice Foundation (now Gulf Coast Community Foundation).
After retiring in 1999, she focused on family time with her husband, three children, eight grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Judi was a wonderful and giving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Judi had a smile for everyone and touched the lives of many.
Judi is survived by her husband, David; son Jack; daughter Bonnie; grandchildren Megan, Nicole, David, Heather, Natasha, Tara, Noelia and Hunter; great-grandson Leon; and sisters Patty and Sandy.
Services: Services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 9:30 a.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Venice.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the Voigt Family asks that donations be made to the charity of your choice.
