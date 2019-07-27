Judith L. Hamlin
Judith L. (Nielsen) Hamlin, 78, of Brockport, New York, LeRoy, New York, and Nokomis, Florida, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Florida.
She was predeceased by her husband, Ronald, in 2015; parents, Niel and Elma (Wesley) Nielsen; brother, Niel “Bill” Nielsen; and sisters, Dolores Horton and Barbara Schultz.
Judith is survived by sons Joseph and John; daughters Rhondalee and Robin; brother David Nielsen; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and extended family and friends.
Services: A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, at 11 a.m. at New Hope Christian Church, 2241 Kilpatrick Road, Nokomis.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Tidewell Hospice.
