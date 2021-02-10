Judith Mary Donahoe
Judith Mary Donahoe, age 79, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in the presence of her loving husband of 56 years.
Born Sept. 7, 1941, in Paterson, New Jersey, Judy was the daughter of Kathryn Fitzsimmons and was raised in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. She went on to attend Seton Hall University, where she graduated with a degree in teaching.
Judy later moved with her family to North Reading, Massachusetts, where she worked as a beloved special education teacher and tutor for many years in the North Reading school district.
Upon her retirement, she moved to Nokomis, Florida, where she enjoyed volunteering her time to numerous organizations, such as the Venice Area Pregnancy Care Center.
Judy was a devout Catholic who deeply cherished her Irish heritage. Particularly in her retirement, she lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures such as crossword puzzles, knitting and keeping in touch with her numerous friends and family.
Judy is survived by her husband, James, of Nokomis; her sister, Veronica Law, of Exton, Pennsylvania; her daughter and son-in-law, Mary Kay and Carey Poe; of Andover, Massachusetts, and her son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Debbie Donahoe, of Tewksbury, Massachusetts.
She was also the proud grandmother of Jessica (Poe) Howie, married to Jonathan Howie, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, Nicole Poe of Boston, Massachusetts, and Matthew and Michael Donahoe of Tewksbury, Massachusetts. She also leaves behind many other cherished family members and friends who will dearly miss her.
Services: Per her request, a private service will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 425 South Tamiami Trail, Osprey, Florida.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute on Judith’s behalf.
