Judy Ann Coffman
Oct. 2, 1939-Dec. 5, 2020
Judy Ann (Taylor) Coffman passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in the care of hospice with her family beside her. She was 81 years old.
She was born in Vicksburg, Michigan, and came to Nokomis, Florida, in 1945, where she grew up in the Taylor fishing family.
She graduated from Venice High School in 1957 and married her high school sweetheart, Tim, on Sept. 24, 1957.
Judy drove a school bus for Sarasota County schools for 36 years, having mastered driving a stick shift as a young girl. If you attended the Venice area schools from 1966 to 2003, you probably rode Mrs. Coffman’s school bus.
She had a great sense of humor, to the detriment of telemarketers everywhere, and has been described as “tougher than a lighter knot.”
Judy was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Tim Coffman Sr., in June 2020. She is survived by her son Tim Coffman Jr. (Mia); daughter Dr. Juli Peretz (Rob); grandchildren Bret and Amber Peretz and Jim Fox; great-grandson Carter Fox; her sisters Shirley Leonard and Karen Brewer; and several nieces, nephews and cousins, all of whom she cared for very deeply, along with her friends and pets. She will be greatly missed.
Services: According to her wishes, no services are planned.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family re- quests any donations be made to Tidewell Hospice, or to any local animal shelter.
