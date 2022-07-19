Julia Cousins Laning, 100, passed peacefully on Saturday, July 16, 2022 in her home in Venice, Fla. Julia was born in Norton, Va., on December 11, 2021 and came to Venice with her family in 1927, the year Venice was incorporated, when she was 5 years old. Julia loved Venice. Her passion for keeping Venice's history alive and the memory of those who helped Venice survive through the Depression Era was ever present in her life.

Julia was a graduate of Venice-Nokomis High School and a graduate of Florida Southern College. During Julia's youth, her father, Mitt Cousins, was the Mayor of Venice and her family lived in the Triangle where her Mother opened a Tea Room. Julia was kind and had a great sense of humor and she was also courageous, brilliant and bold. She left Venice as a young woman after college and moved to New York City on her own and worked as a commercial artist for Reader's Digest. She moved back to Venice in 1970 and through her love of cats, met her future husband, Dale Laning.

