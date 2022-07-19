Julia Cousins Laning, 100, passed peacefully on Saturday, July 16, 2022 in her home in Venice, Fla. Julia was born in Norton, Va., on December 11, 2021 and came to Venice with her family in 1927, the year Venice was incorporated, when she was 5 years old. Julia loved Venice. Her passion for keeping Venice's history alive and the memory of those who helped Venice survive through the Depression Era was ever present in her life.
Julia was a graduate of Venice-Nokomis High School and a graduate of Florida Southern College. During Julia's youth, her father, Mitt Cousins, was the Mayor of Venice and her family lived in the Triangle where her Mother opened a Tea Room. Julia was kind and had a great sense of humor and she was also courageous, brilliant and bold. She left Venice as a young woman after college and moved to New York City on her own and worked as a commercial artist for Reader's Digest. She moved back to Venice in 1970 and through her love of cats, met her future husband, Dale Laning.
Julia believed in promoting the culture of the city of Venice and its history. Her philanthropic spirit was strong and many organizations benefitted from her generous gifts during her lifetime. One of her many legacies will be the "Julia Cousins Laning and Dale Laning Archives & Research Center". She was a true patron of Venice.
Julia was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Laning, and her brother, James Cousins, Sr.
She is survived by her nephew, James Cousins, Jr. MD, her nieces, Julie Hannon and Mary Robinson, and many great nephews and nieces.
Her family acknowledges her amazing care givers for their wonderful care through out their time with Julia.
Donations may be made in Julia's memory to: Gulf Coast Community Foundation,601 Tamiami Trail South Venice, FL 34285 Include on the memo line: In Memory of Julia Cousins Laning
There will be a celebration of Julia's life on Friday July 22, 2022 at 1 p.m., at Farley Funeral Home, 265 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice, FL 34285. The Public is invited to attend.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.