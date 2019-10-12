Julia Murchison
September 11, 1932 –October 8, 2019
Julia Manning Murchison, “Judy”, passed away in Venice, Florida on October 8, 2019. Judy was born to Caroline and Richard Manning on September 11, 1932 in Frankfort, Indiana. She graduated from Frankfort High School and attended Butler and Indiana Universities where she studied English. She was a lifelong and devoted member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. As early as high school, she was an honor student, avid swimmer, lifeguard and model.
In 1954, Judy became a stewardess for United Airlines and moved to New York where she met her husband, Bryan Murchison. They married in 1955, moved to Long Island and ultimately settled in Huntington, N.Y. where they raised their six children.
Judy was best known for her unending willingness to get involved in her communities – to always pitch in where help was needed and to handle the tasks given to her with humor, grace, ability and strength. In Huntington, she was actively involved with her children, their schools and their organizations, particularly their sports teams. Countless numbers of games, matches and meets were cheered on by this woman who could possibly be hailed the greatest fan Huntington High School ever had! Bryan’s retirement took them to the Waterford Community 14th tee in Venice, Florida where she traded in the station wagon and penny loafers for a sedan and sandals. There, she was extremely active in the Women’s Club, Newcomer’s Club, the DAR, various bridge groups and her beloved Theta alumni group.
Judy loved to entertain and organize events. She thought nothing of planning a luncheon for five or a wedding reception for 200 with particular attention to every detail. She had a passion for sewing and knitting, a great appreciation for antiques, was an avid reader, a lover of crossword puzzles, and a stickler for grammar. Next to her family, her most prized possession was her baby grand piano. Boy, could she sing and play beautifully! Ever the dog lover, she was at her happiest with one of her dogs on her lap.
Judy is survived by her devoted husband, Bryan, of 64 years and her six children and their families; Ann Lukralle (Charles), Caroline Applequist (Michael), Cameron Murchison, Ellen Becker (Robert), Charles Murchison (Karen) and Leslie Baxter (Scott). Her legacy and love live on through her 15 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
The family will be receiving guests at home Wednesday, October 16, from 2:00 pm-4:00 pm. Memorial donations may be made in Judy’s memory to Pet Therapy, Inc., 3117 47th St, Sarasota, FL, 34234, or your local Hospice.
