Julius J. Giovanetti

Julius J. “Jules” Giovanetti, age 95, of Venice, Florida, formally of Edgewater Park, New Jersey, born in Riverside, New Jersey, passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.

He served in the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II and owned a local insurance agency for over 50 years.

Jules was an avid skier and marathon runner and enjoyed summers on Long Beach Island, New Jersey. He was a beloved father, grandfather and friend to many. In recent years, he spent time playing golf and enjoying Florida.

He was preceded in death by five brothers and sisters, and is survived by son William Giovanetti of Shamong, New Jersey; daughter Lynn Elliott and her husband, Dr. Lawrence Elliott, of Venice; and grandson Alex Elliott and his wife, Melody, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Services: Private services were held at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida. Services were under the care of Farley Funeral Homes, Venice. Online condolences can be made at FarleyFuneralHome.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wreaths Across America.

