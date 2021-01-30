June Blackmore Glover
June Blackmore Glover, age 91, passed away under hospice care on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Village On The Isle, where she resided the past few years.
Preceding her in death were her brothers Ted and John Blackmore and her husband of almost 50 years, J. Howard Glover.
She was born in Allendale, New Jersey, and attended Allendale schools, receiving her degree at N.Y.U. She “broke the glass ceiling” by becoming the first female vice president for Payne-Webber, the first to hold such a position in that field. She retired after 45-plus years.
Her winters were spent in Venice, Florida, at the Reserve in the Plantation Country Club and her summers at her home in Orleans, Massachusetts, in Cape Cod.
She was a member of St Mark’s Episcopal Church here in Venice. During the summers she was a member at Church of the Holy Spirit in Orleans.
She is survived by her cousin, Robert D. Chapman and Barbara M. Chapman of Venice.
Services: Services will be private. Services under the care of Farley Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.