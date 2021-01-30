June Blackmore Glover

June Blackmore Glover, age 91, passed away under hospice care on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Village On The Isle, where she resided the past few years.

Preceding her in death were her brothers Ted and John Blackmore and her husband of almost 50 years, J. Howard Glover.

She was born in Allendale, New Jersey, and attended Allendale schools, receiving her degree at N.Y.U. She “broke the glass ceiling” by becoming the first female vice president for Payne-Webber, the first to hold such a position in that field. She retired after 45-plus years.

Her winters were spent in Venice, Florida, at the Reserve in the Plantation Country Club and her summers at her home in Orleans, Massachusetts, in Cape Cod.

She was a member of St Mark’s Episcopal Church here in Venice. During the summers she was a member at Church of the Holy Spirit in Orleans.

She is survived by her cousin, Robert D. Chapman and Barbara M. Chapman of Venice.

Services: Services will be private. Services under the care of Farley Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at FarleyFuneralHome.com.

Load entries