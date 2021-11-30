Maichen June Maichen Seibert originated from Chicago, Ill., June 7, 1923, joining her late husband Joe and the Lord on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Her family moved to Lake Geneva, Wis., in 1930 where she graduated from Lake Geneva High Scholl, class of 1942. Following their marriage and Joe's service in the Pacific, they moved to Southern California until retiring to Venice in 1981. June was employed by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company retiring as a Certified Pension and Profit-Sharing Administrator.
Moving to Bird Bay Village was what she and Joe felt was the best decision of their life. They had started vacationing here each year in the 1970s as Joe had gone through Army Air Corps training in the area in 1942. Both were totally enjoyed the small laid-back town feel of Vence, its beaches, and surrounding areas.
June volunteered on numerous boards in her 42 years there including President of the Community Association, Committee Chairperson of the Condo Board of Directors, and the Garden club-a hobby she was very passionate about. In addition, she also served on the City of Venice Board of Zoning Appeals.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, and sister and her youngest son James. She is survived by her son Grant Sr (Yvonne), seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, three nieces, and one Nephew.
Service will be held on December 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. Venice Church of the Nazarene with a reception afterward in the fellowship hall.
Interment will take place in 2022 where she will be interned with Joe at Rosencrantz Cemetery, Point Loa, CA.
The family requests donations in lieu of flowers be made to Venice Church of the Nazarene in support of their community outreach and missionary work where June was a long-time member.
Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Ewing Chapel is handling arrangements
