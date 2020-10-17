June Stevenson Kagy
June Stevenson Kagy, 91, of Venice, Florida, met Jesus face to face on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.
June was born in her family’s home in Salem, Illinois, on March 13, 1929. She spent much of her teens cleaning houses, baby-sitting and attending high school in Odin, Illinois, where she would graduate.
After marrying Richard in 1947, they had two children, Richard (Butch) and Starla before moving to Versailles, Indiana, around 1954. They moved to Aurora, Indiana, three years later, where June worked as a nurse for Dearborn Co. Hospital. After several years there, they adopted their second son, David.
In the fall of 1989, June and Richard moved to Venice, finding community through Grace United Methodist Church where they were members. June volunteered as a pink lady at the Venice Hospital before she fully retired.
June is survived by two children and their spouses, Butch and Janie Kagy and Starla and Larry Seth; her six grandchildren and spouses; 17 great-grandchildren and a spouse; and one great-great-grandson; as well as many other family and friends who all loved her dearly.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Richard, and youngest child, David.
The family of June Kagy wishes to thank Dr. Joseph Kaminsky and Tidewell Hospice for the amazing care they gave during the last hours of her life.
Services: A memorial service will be determined at a later date.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, we ask that memorials be donated to your churches or nonprofit organizations (such as Agape or Solve Maternity homes).
