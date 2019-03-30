Talboom

Kachel M. Talboom

Kachel M. Talboom, 33, of Venice, Florida, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

She was a lifelong resident of Florida.

She is survived by her son, Keagan P. Hohmann of North Port, Florida; daughter, Kensli M. White of Venice; mother, Bobbi Lomonica of Holiday, Florida; father, Geoffrey Talboom of Port Charlotte, Florida; sister, Tori Higgins of Holiday; and maternal grandmother, Cindy Lomonica of Englewood, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Brian P. Talboom; and paternal grandparents, Frank and Nancy Talboom.

