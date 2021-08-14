Karen Jean Korf, a longtime resident of Nokomis, Florida, passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at the age of 82.
Karen was born to Charlotte and Frank Wright Phillips on Sept. 22, 1938, in St. Louis, Missouri, and spent her formative years in Canton, Illinois.
After graduating high school, Karen continued her education at Methodist College of Nursing in Peoria, Illinois, and became a registered nurse.
Her true passions were family and golf. Karen became a dedicated volunteer and held many positions in the golfing world. She was a past president of the Women’s Southern Golf Association, Mid-Gulf Women’s Association and Mission Valley Country Club; was an FSGA Women’s Course Rating Team Captain; and spent many hours as a scoreboard calligrapher for golf tournaments throughout Florida and the southeast.
In January of 2021, Karen was inducted into the Florida State Golf Association Hall of Fame.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. Karen will be remembered for her generosity and kindness to all she met.
Karen was preceeded in death by Charlotte and Frank Wright Phillips (parents) and Patrick Phillips (brother).
She is survived by her husband, Calvin Korf; daughter, Stephanie Fierman (Keith Fierman), Provo, Utah; grandchildren, Claire Fierman Birimingham, Alabama, and Michael Fierman (Molly) Salt Lake City, Utah; great-grandchildren, Roberta and Gus Fierman-Mattison, and Olive, Emma Rose, Harper Mae and Waker Fierman; brother Michael Phillips (Judy) Jackson, Tennessee; sisters Trisha Fordyce (Bruce), Peoria, and Kathleen Wright (Eric) Canton; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Services: A graveside service will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, Florida, on Monday, Aug. 23, at 12:30 p.m.
