Karen L. Lahey, age 77, a resident of Venice, Fla., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, in Kaukauna, Wis. She was born on February 14, 1944, in Wooster, Ohio.
Karen grew up in Wooster and graduated from Wooster High School in the class of 1962. She attended Ohio State University and later worked at the University of Notre Dame while her husband finished his degree. She and her husband eventually moved to Wisconsin and raised three children before retiring to Florida in 2001.
Karen had many interests including training quarter horses for competitive events throughout Wisconsin. During this period of time, she also enjoyed writing romance novels, and this led to one of her books, "A Noble Ambition", being published. She then focused her creative energy on the downtown gift store that she opened and ran for many years.
Karen also loved music and taught herself to play the guitar. Before long she was creating many happy memories of camping trips with the family and her favorite songs around the campfire.
In later life Karen would spend hours making intricate Nantucket baskets for friends and family and begin selling them in retail stores in Wisconsin and Michigan. Her creative specialty was to weave "landscape images" into the woven structure of each basket.
Karen loved spending Christmas with her family and would enjoy decorating her home with a special creative touch. Her favorite was what she called "happy apples". Bright red apples hanging from the kitchen soffit on green strings to remind everyone of the joyful holiday season.
Karen was very much loved and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her loving husband Dennis of 58 years; sons Michael (Mary) of Sarasota, Fla., and Matthew (Jenna) of Granger, IN; daughter Catherine of Appleton, WI; brother Bill Zufall (Patti) of Akron, Ohio; sister Margaret Brewster (Joe) of East Alton, Ill.; plus grandchildren Terry, Tyler, Emme, Brayden, Ryan and Bennett.
Visitation will be at Farley Funeral Home, Venice, on Sunday, January 30, 2022, from 6 - 8 pm.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Epiphany Cathedral on Monday, January 31, 2022, at 11 a.m., with burial to follow at Venice Memorial Gardens.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.