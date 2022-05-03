Karen Marie Dolejs of Venice, Florida passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022 and is now in heaven with her Lord. She was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio to Robert and Jean Kainsinger. Karen was raised in Walton Hills, Ohio. Karen graduated from Bedford High School and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Baldwin Wallace College. She and her husband Tony were married in April 2002 on Sanibel Island. They resided in Rocky River and Middle Bass Island, Ohio before moving to Venice in 2014.
Karen had a series of successful careers. She was a sales representative for office supply companies including Cross Pens, where she won yearly awards as top salesperson. While living in Shelby, Indiana, Karen bred and raised ostriches and had horses that she loved to ride on local trails. She also worked in the investment industry in Chagrin Falls, Ohio. Karen was acknowledged for her compassion and concern for her clients while working as a visiting angel caregiver. During her retirement, she also enjoyed working at the bakery at Publix.
Karen was an avid volunteer throughout her life. She worked in the Venice Performing Arts Center box office and ushered at concerts. She conducted tours for school children at the Audubon Society in Venice, and served at the Put-In-Bay Island Conservancy in Ohio.
Karen loved spending time on and in the water. Growing up, she spent summer days at Walton Hills Lake. While on yearly vacations in Venice with her family, she enjoyed walking the beach in search of shark teeth and shells. With Tony, she boated on the Great Lakes and the Intercoastal in the Venice area. Karen was a U.S. Power Squadron instructor and was a member of the Middle Bass Island Yacht Club, where her husband Tony served as Commadore.
Karen loved dogs, owning and caring for at least one rescue dog at a time. She enjoyed creating handmade cards and other crafts, and playing cards and games with friends and family. Karen enjoyed dancing and listening to all kinds of music - from a friend's band to the Venice Symphony.
Surviving family members include her husband of 20 years, Tony Dolejs of Venice; parents Robert and Jean Kainsinger of Venice; sister Kathleen Eichhorn (Bill) of Waterford, Michigan; sister-in-law Marcella Ridmann (Bill) of Rocky River, Ohio; brothers-in-law Dan Dolejs of Avon, Ohio and John Dolejs (Barb) of Rocky River, Ohio; nephews Rob Cumming (Jenna) and Peter Eichhorn (Allison); nephews Bill, Christopher, and Tim Ridmann; niece Beatrice Ridmann; aunts Jane Johnson and Carole Singer; uncle Dr. Mohsen Emami; cousins Patty Jamison (Mitch), Peggy Krokos (Greg), Melissa Singer, Kristen Bockelman (Paul), Diane Jablonsky (Mark), Alan Stephenson, Michael Stephenson (Jenny), and Tammy O'Brien (Mike).
She was preceded in death by her grandparents George and Lenore Kainsinger and Walter and Elsie Wingenfeld; uncles Jack Singer, Jack Kainsinger, and Robert Wingenfeld; and cousin Jack Singer, Jr.
Services will be private. Memorial donations can be made to Underdog Rescue of Florida, Furever Home
Animal Rescue, or The Venice Symphony.
