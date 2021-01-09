Karen W. Macdonald
Mrs. Karen W. Macdonald passed after a short battle with cancer, in Venice, Florida, on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at the age of 85.
Karen is survived by daughter Sara (Rich), Paula (Steven); granddaughter Amanda; two great-grandsons, Chase and Robbie; and also her loving partner, Ralph Johansson.
Karen was born Oct. 11, 1935, in Arlington, Minnesota, to Edward and Hilda Wolff. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Robert G. Macdonald Jr. whom she met and married while working in Reno, Nevada.
Karen was active in her church, PEO, the Waterford community and animal therapy with her dog, Posy.
Services: Family will host a celebration of Karen’s life in the future.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Karen’s name to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota FL 34238.
