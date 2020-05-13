Kathleen “Kathy” Lorraine Cushing
Local Venice resident and community activist Kathleen (Kathy) Lorraine Cushing died peacefully at home Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the age of 76.
Kathleen was born Dec. 30, 1943, in Trenton, New Jersey, to Lorraine and Clinton Sizemore. After attending school in Trenton, she worked alongside her mother as a figurine painter at the Boehm Porcelain Factory in Trenton.
Marriage moved the “Jersey Girl” to the tri-state area of Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois, where she raised a family until retiring and moving to Florida in 2001.
Kathy loved Venice and became an active neighbor to the community on Venice island. She was often the catalyst and fought hard to see many improvements throughout the island.
She and her former husband, Robert Cushing, started Venice Street Legal, an alternative eco-friendly transportation service.
While providing a reliable service for many seniors, Kathy was known to go out of her way for those less fortunate. Having designed and built numerous homes, including her prior residence on Dante Street, her talents for home and interior design were locally recognized when it was selected to be on the island’s home tour.
Through the years her sense of style was enriched by many world travels but her favorite destinations by far were France and Italy.
Also, a gourmet cook, she refined her cooking skills attending the Rhode School of Cuisine with her daughters in Lucca, Italy, in 2004. Often entertaining and known for the best dinner, parties she was the happiest in the kitchen surrounded by friends and family.
Her joie de vivre, and kind, generous heart will be sadly missed by all who loved her.
Kathleen is survived by three children: two daughters, Rosanne Godfrey and Lori Lee Dillender of Venice, and a son, Ronald Cushing of Thornton, Colorado; four grandchildren, Mark Colburn, Ryan Godfrey and Kimberly Godfrey, all of Venice, and Emma Dillender of Pennsylvania; four siblings, Suzanne Radice and Craig Sizemore of Venice, Mark Sizemore of New Jersey and William Sizemore of California; niece Casey Sizemore of California; and nephew Richard Barkholz of New Jersey.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lorraine Roitman; stepfather, Irvin Roitman; and father, Clinton Sizemore, all of Trenton.
Kathy was a Saint Mark’s parishioner.
Services: A private celebration of life will be scheduled at another time.
Contributions: Donations may be made in her name to Catholic Charities Our Mother’s House on Venice island; the Woman’s Alzheimer Movement Organization; or the Humane Society of Sarasota County.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.