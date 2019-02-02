Kathleen Smelker Barnes
Kathleen “Kay” Smelker Barnes, formerly from Michigan, passed away at Luke Haven, at Village On The Isle, Venice, Florida, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019.
Kathleen was born in Douglas, Manitoba, Canada, on Nov. 12, 1917. She was the loving wife of Don E. Smelker and her second husband, Samuel E. Barnes.
She is beloved in the memories of her three children, Sharon (Jeffrey), Roger and Michael (Susan); five grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many loving relatives and lifelong friends.
Services: Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Nokomis, Florida. Arrangements are handled by National Cremation Society of Sarasota.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.