Kathleen Sue Garter
Kathleen “Kate” Sue Garter, 63, of Yalaha, Florida, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
She was born Dec. 8, 1955, to Walter and Helen Pratt Kirkland.
The daughter of an Army lieutenant colonel, she was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and lived in Germany and Italy until settling in Venice, Florida, in 1970, following her father’s retirement.
She graduated from Venice High School, Class of 1974, and remained in the area, moving to Fort Myers, Florida, in 1976 and managing Williams-Sonoma stores in Fort Myers and Naples, Florida.
She moved to Yalaha in 2007 and was employed as a retail manager for Lowe’s in Mt. Dora until her retirement in 2013.
An avid gardener, she loved picking blueberries and she especially loved Christmas and all of its trappings. Additionally, she and her husband supported and volunteered for Habitat for Humanity.
Kathleen is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, Thomas, of Yalaha; daughter, Teal Renee (Adam) Kwater of Longwood, Florida; grandson, Adam “AJ” Kwater; sisters, Katherine Irene (Jack) Harris and Kristena “Tina” (Paul) Apicella; brother-in-law, George Smith; many nieces, nephews and other extended family; and her five feline companions.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lt. Col. (ret.) Walter and Helen Kirkland; and her sister, Karen Ann Smith.
Services: A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date in Venice. Arrangements are entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home, Leesburg, Florida. Online condolences may be left at: BeyersFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: The family requests that any memorial donations be made to Habitat for Humanity.
