Kathryn Klein DeNinno
Kathryn Klein DeNinno, age 51, of Venice, Florida, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
She was born July 18, 1968, to Martin and Irene Klein in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Kathryn was an amazing wife and perfect mother. She was loved by everyone she met and she will be greatly missed.
She was pursuing her master’s in theology and was within a year of completing her degree from Franciscan University of Steubenville.
Kathryn was an incredible woman of faith who worked for the Diocese of Venice in Florida, serving as the registrar for the Institute for Catholic Studies and Formation.
Surviving family members include her husband, Greg, and children, Jacob and Celia.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Venice, on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. To share a memory of Kathryn or to send a condolence to the family, visit: FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to GoFundMe.com/f/the-kathryn-deninno-memorial-fund or Venmo.com/Gregory-DeNinno.
