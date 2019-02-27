Kay Ann Schultz
Kay Ann Schultz, 78, a resident of Venice, Florida, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.
Born in Saginaw, Michigan, she was the daughter of Howard and Marion Carmell.
Surviving are her husband, Kenneth P. Schultz; daughters, Kimberly (Benjamin) Jessup of Middlesex, Vermont, and Renee Schultz of San Francisco, California; son, Michael (Wendy) Schultz of Rye, New York; and grandchildren, Eva and Cyrus Jessup and Spencer and Katherine Schultz.
Services: A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Contributions: Donations may be made in Kay’s memory to Glastonbury Abbey, 16 Hull St., Hingham MA 02043; GlastonburyAbbey.org.
To send condolences, please visit www. farleyfuneralhome.com
