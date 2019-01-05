Ken Stetson
Ken Stetson, 97, passed away Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, at Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte, Florida, with his loving wife and granddaughter by his side.
He was born in California in 1921 and grew up in Northern California. Ken spent two years at the University of San Jose, where he learned to fly in the flying club. When World War II broke out, he joined the Army Air Corps.
Ken was then stationed in Saipan as a B-29 pilot. He was awarded two Distinguished Flying Cross commendations, the Air Medal with three clusters and the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre Ribbon, flying 30 combat bombing missions over Japan. A member of the 498th Bomb Group, 874th Squadron, 73rd Bomb Wing, 20th Air Force, he attained the rank of major.
Ken moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota, after the war and earned his BA degree at the University of Minnesota. He then went to work for an aerospace corporation.
After the death of his son and wife, he moved back to California, where he was a marketing director for another aerospace company working with engineers to get contracts for its flight controls.
One of his early contracts was on the U-2, P3, drone programs and the SR-71 flight controls. He worked with many top military people at the Pentagon, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Elgin Air Force Base and many more to coordinate programs with the corporations’ engineers.
In 1978, he retired from marketing and formed a team with his new wife, Pat, to sell real estate. They owned a Century 21 franchise in Oxnard/Port Hueneme, California, and had commercial, rental and residential sales divisions.
They sold the office 11 years later to travel the U.S. in their motor home and see more of the country he fought to protect.
Ken never met a stranger. Once their RV was leveled up, he was off to meet and greet the other campers.
They moved to Porterville, California, in 1992 and built another real estate company, Stetson Properties. Ken retired from real estate 10 years later and moved to Florida, where he finally had more time for his passion of golf.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; her four children, all in California, Joseph, Dennis James, Thomas and Kathy; and five grandchildren, Kelley, Amanda, Ryan, Chelsea and Haley.
Ken was interviewed a few years ago for the Library of Congress. Although the second half of interview was not able to be uploaded, it can be viewed at: Youtu.be/WmCxqa3d4ng. You can see the Library of Congress write up at: DonMooresWarTales.com/2011/09/28/ken-stetson/#more-7692.
Services: Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 9, at First Christian Church, 1100 Center Road, Venice.
