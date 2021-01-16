Kenneth Earl Shaweker
Kenneth Earl Shaweker passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, at the age of 98.
Ken was a longtime resident of Venice, Florida and Columbus, Ohio, prior to moving to Palm Beach Gardens.
Ken was the son of the late Dr. Kenneth Shaweker and Mabel Shaweker, and was married to his wife, Ruth, for 71 years.
In addition to his wife, Ruth, Ken is survived by his daughters, Pat Horner of Palm Beach Gardens and Lisa Green of Land O’Lakes, Florida, as well as seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his daughter Carolynn Ferris and son-in-law Mike Green.
Ken was a graduate of Mount Union College. After serving in the U.S. Navy as a lieutenant junior grade during World War II, stationed in the Pacific Theatre, Ken attended McKinley Law School and spent his working career as a patent attorney for Battelle Memorial Institute.
Ken was active in the Lutheran Church and for many years served as the head usher at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Venice.
Additionally, Ken was an avid golfer and played regularly into his mid 90s.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date, with interment at the South Florida National Cemetery.
