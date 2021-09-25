Kenneth Salvo passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the age of 74.
Ken was raised in Illinois and became a professional banjoist as a teenager. He met his wife, Sandra, in his late teens at a performance in Chicago, Illinois. They were married for 52 years.
In 1979, they moved to Basking Ridge, New Jersey, where they had their son, Daniel, in 1985.
In addition to his musical career, Ken also started his own home inspection business in New Jersey, quickly gaining a reputation as one of the most thorough and knowledgeable inspectors in the state.
As a banjoist, Ken played thousands of concerts around the country and the world, including a tour of Japan, specializing in Dixieland jazz. He frequently played in New York City for both live performances and studio recordings.
For more than a decade he played regularly with Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks, performing captivating and energizing music in both New York City and around the country. They won a Grammy for their work on the soundtrack of the hit HBO show “Boardwalk Empire.”
Ken loved making people smile, using his time and talent to enrich the lives of those who were fortunate enough to encounter him.
Although he will be deeply missed, his legacy lives on through his music and the love and light that he brought to countless souls throughout his life.
He is survived by his son, Daniel, 36; his grandchildren, Noelle and Jordan Salvo, 10 and 8 years old; and three siblings: his brother, Murph, and his sisters, Lolita and Diane.
His passing comes only two weeks after the passing of his wife, Sandra Salvo.
