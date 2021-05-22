Kimberly Elizabeth Gaona, known as “Mom” by her kids, departed her loving family Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
Kimberly, age 56, was a resident of Lillian, Alabama, where she lived a wonderful life.
Kimberly was always the life of the party and brought a laugh or a smile to every individual she met. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was committed to looking out for her fellow neighbor.
Her hobbies were horseback riding, cooking, gardening and spending quality time with her granddaughters.
Kimberly is survived by her children, Marie Head (Chris), Michael Gaona and Mark Gaona (Cari); granddaughters, Kenna and Elena; sister, Kristen Mon Goy (Steve); nieces, Hayley and Hannah; nephew, David; sister-in-law, Janice Smith; stepchildren, Louis LaMacchia and Mark LaMacchia; fur babies, Watson, Audrey, Snickers, Scrap, Pharaoh, Arsinoe, Elsa and Jack; and many more beloved family and friends.
Kimberly was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Patricia Smith; husband, Louis LaMacchia; and brother, Richard Smith II.
The family wishes to send a special thank-you to the staff at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center for their care and compassion.
Services: A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Baldwin County Animal Shelter, 15240 County Road 49, Summerdale, AL 36580; BaldwinCountyAl.gov/departments/animalshelter.
