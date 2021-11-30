M. LaDonne M. Holland (nee Pennington) passed away peacefully in Tampa, Florida at Moffitt Cancer Center on November 19, 2021, at the age of 65.
LaDonne was born in Kingman, Kansas on August 28, 1956, to Donald Pennington and Cynthia Hurd. Her childhood and teenage years were spent living abroad in Hawaii, then Japan. She returned to the states after her father retired from the Navy and settled in Missouri.
She met Gene of Raytown, Missouri in 1991. They eloped to Colorado, marrying on June 1st of 1993. After retiring, Gene and LaDonne moved to Florida in 2001 and resided in Venice until her death. LaDonne was a devoted homemaker and loving wife to Gene. She enjoyed gardening, tending to her plants, and combing the beach for shark teeth. She will be remembered as being a brave fighter and stubbornly strong-willed during her battle with Leukemia and transplant complications over the last year.
LaDonne is survived by her husband, Gene Holland; sister, Carrie Pennington; stepchildren, Craig, Brian, and Corey Holland; nieces, Alexis, Khadija, and Chelsea Smithers; grandchildren; great-nieces and nephews; and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Don and Cynthia.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in LaDonne's memory to Moffitt Cancer Center of Tampa at give.moffitt.org.
