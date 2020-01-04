Halpen

Halpen

Laura Anne Halpen

Laura Anne Halpen, age 87, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.

Laura was a Realtor with the Venice Area Board of Realtors for over 30 years.

Laura is survived by her daughter, Ellen Kostrubiak (Michael); and sons Eric Eberhardt (Colleen) and Kenneth Halpen.

Services: A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in North Wales, Pennsylvania. Interment will be private at a later date in Venice, Florida. For her complete obituary, visit Legacy.com.

Recommended for you

Load entries