Laura Anne Halpen
Laura Anne Halpen, age 87, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.
Laura was a Realtor with the Venice Area Board of Realtors for over 30 years.
Laura is survived by her daughter, Ellen Kostrubiak (Michael); and sons Eric Eberhardt (Colleen) and Kenneth Halpen.
Services: A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in North Wales, Pennsylvania. Interment will be private at a later date in Venice, Florida. For her complete obituary, visit Legacy.com.
