Lawrence Edward Kurtzo
Lawrence Edward Kurtzo, 88, died peacefully on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, following a long illness.
He was born July 24, 1931, in Hackensack, New Jersey, and came to Venice 41 years ago. He was a retired engineer and a Realtor/broker for the last 39 years. Larry served in the U.S. Navy.
Survivors include his wife, Lueanne Wood of Venice; his daughters, Nancy Domonousky and Linda Goldberg (David); son Christopher Kurtzo; two grandchildren, Ryan and Zachary; and two great-grandchildren and many loving friends.
A special thank-you to Lana and the wonderful Ukrainian angels that took great care of him: Michael, my rock; Jan; Ava; John; Rhonda; Wendy and many more for their support and kindness.
Larry (aka Lorenzo) traveled all over the world with Lueanne, making many memories along the way. They enjoyed beach parties, time at the Yacht Club and dinner parties with friends.
Services: There will be no services at this time. Larry celebrated with friends at an open house party for his birthday last month.
Contributions: Memorial donations may be made to Loveland Center Inc. 157 South Havana Road, Venice FL 34292; and the Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice FL 34285.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.