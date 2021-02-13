Lawrence Francis Hogrebe
Lawrence Francis Hogrebe, of Yorba Linda, California, previously of Venice, Florida, died Saturday Jan. 16, 2021. He was 89 years old.
He was born Dec. 12, 1931, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and moved to Venice, Florida, in 1993 from Randolph Township, New Jersey.
He served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps and later graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison, New Jersey, with a B.S.M.S. degree.
He retired from Automatic Switch Company, Florham Park, New Jersey, as director of Switch Engineering after 36 years of service.
Larry traveled extensively for his company. He was a member of the National Electrical Manufacturers Association, International Association of Electrical and Electronic Engineers, Electrical Generating Systems Association, National Fire Protection Association, Underwriters Laboratory Industry Advisory Council, National Association of Electrical Distributors and the International Electrotechnical Commission.
After moving to Waterford in Venice, he served as president of both the Waterford Master Owners Association and the Berkshire Place Home Owners Association.
In his retirement, Larry researched and authored two family history books: “Hogrebe Family History in North America” and “Hogrebe, Hogrefe, Hogreve Family Origins.” Larry was an avid tennis player, lap swimmer, hiker, walker and RV traveler of the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
Survivors include his three sons, Lawrence of Yorba Linda, Gary of Placentia, California, and Glenn of Corvallis, Oregon; five grandchildren, Rachel, Gregory, Kelly, Ryan and Garrick; and two great-grandchildren Jackson and Landon.
Services: A private celebration of Lawrence’s life will be held at a future date. Interment will be at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mr. Hogrebe to the Alzheimer’s Association.
