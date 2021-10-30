Lawrence L. Saphier

In Memory of Lawrence L. Saphier

June 12, 1927-Oct. 18, 2021

Lawrence Saphier, of Venice, Florida, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. He was born in New York, New York, on June 12, 1927.

Lawrence attended Bucknell University (BS) and the University of Delaware (MCE). He was a devoted family man and a proud veteran of World War II.

Lawrence is survived by his daughters, Patricia Saphier and Martha Saphier Philpott; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Joan and sons Todd and John.

Services: A private burial service is planned for Sarasota National Cemetery.

Contributions: Memorial gifts may be made to Bucknell University or Tidewell Hospice.

