Lawrence L. Saphier Oct 30, 2021 14 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Card of Thanks Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lawrence L. SaphierIn Memory of Lawrence L. SaphierJune 12, 1927-Oct. 18, 2021Lawrence Saphier, of Venice, Florida, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. He was born in New York, New York, on June 12, 1927.Lawrence attended Bucknell University (BS) and the University of Delaware (MCE). He was a devoted family man and a proud veteran of World War II.Lawrence is survived by his daughters, Patricia Saphier and Martha Saphier Philpott; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Joan and sons Todd and John.Services: A private burial service is planned for Sarasota National Cemetery.Contributions: Memorial gifts may be made to Bucknell University or Tidewell Hospice. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Story on Punta Gorda 'rat house' is #1 Fatal crash shuts down US 41 in Venice Drug dealer sentenced in fentanyl death Venice medical office project to break ground Sometimes, God puts a draw bridge in your life Load entries × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Calendar
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.