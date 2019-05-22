Lawrence Raymond Corell
Lawrence “Larry” Raymond Corell, 74, of Venice, Florida, died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on the evening of Friday, May 17, 2019.
Larry was born and raised in Moore Haven, Florida. He attended Miami University of Ohio, where he earned his degree in Business and met his wife of 53 years.
He joined the military and was stationed in Germany as a first lieutenant during the Vietnam War, when he received the nickname “Lucky Larry.” His work ethic helped him to live up to this nickname throughout his life.
Larry was an avid reader, a passionate nature-lover, a determined adventurer, a loving husband, an exceptional father, a devoted grandfather and a fearless motorcyclist. He was proud to have traveled by motorcycle on six continents, in every state and across North America 27 times.
He is survived by his wife, Penny; his children, Laura, Beth and Chris and his wife, Jeannine; and his grandchildren, Corell and Sandra; as well as the countless other people whose lives he touched, encouraged and inspired.
Services: A Memorial Service will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.