Leland James Moorhead
Leland James Moorhead, 88, previously of Gaylord, Michigan, passed away Monday, June 8, 2021, in Venice, Florida.
Born in Elmira Township, Michigan, on March 23, 1933, Leland was the son of Robert and Zella (Noffsinger) Moorhead. He graduated from Gaylord High School in 1952 and set off on a life path characterized simultaneously by acumen and adventure.
On July 19, 1953, he married Shirley Mae (Willard) in Gaylord. He was a dedicated husband and self-made success.
Leland started working at a service station, then soon after started building several service stations around the state. He built the Gaylord Holiday Inn in 1969 and ran it with great success.
Upon his retirement in 1983, he and Shirley split their time between Gaylord and first Clearwater, Florida, and then Venice.
Leland believed in playing as hard as he worked. In his earlier years in Gaylord, he enjoyed snowmobiling, water-skiing and fishing.
In his retirement, he began golfing, and his passion for golf remained undiminished — he even bought himself a new driver for his 88th birthday. He will be remembered for his excitement when his ball, “little darling,” made its way into the hole. He brought out the joy in all those he played with.
Leland is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley; his dedicated daughter, Lori Lee Curley (Michael); and his granddaughters, Allison Mae Hirt (Michael) and Katherine Lee Jester (Ian). He was preceded in death by his brother, Howard Moorhead, and his sister, Roberta Wolf.
Leland was a light in an uncertain world. He will be greatly missed, but his spirit lives on in every well-sunk putt, every medium-rare filet and every toasted glass.
Contributions: If desired, please direct memorial donations to Tidewell Hospice, Venice.
