Leo Mark Renaghan
Leo Mark Renaghan, 75, died Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, after living 20 months with brain cancer.
He was the son of the late Leo Joseph Renaghan and Dorothy Frances (née Hughes) Renaghan.
Mark was born in Somerville, Massachusetts, and graduated from Hingham High School. He spent his childhood summers in the restaurant industry, washing dishes and cooking in Boston and Cape Cod. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Hotel Management from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
After graduation, he served his country as a U.S. Army Area Studies Intelligence Specialist in the 66th Military Intelligence Group in Germany. Upon his return, he completed a Master of Business Administration from Michigan State University and a Ph.D. in Marketing from Pennsylvania State University.
Among the most influential academic leaders in the hospitality industry, Mark (or Leo, as he was known in his professional life), was on the faculty at Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration for over 35 years, and served as Associate Dean for Academic Affairs.
He pioneered the introduction of modern marketing methods in the hospitality industry around the world as an international hotel consultant and he served on the board of directors of Rezidor Hospitality Inc.
Mark spent his life traveling the world for work and pleasure, spending extensive time in Europe, Asia and Australia. A lifelong learner, Mark continually pursued his passions for Shakespeare and Wagner. He was a voracious reader and never passed an opportunity to relax with a good book, whether it was a paperback mystery or a historical biography.
A football player in his youth, Mark took up hockey as an adult and developed a passion for skiing and tennis during his later years in Quebec and Florida.
His life was filled with an array of loving family and friends from around the world, and Mark took great joy in making new friends, sharing stories and providing advice to all on how to lead a life well lived.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Laurette Dubé; son, Leo Aidan Renaghan and wife, Allison Springer; stepson, Olivier Rioux and wife, Pei-Hsiu Chen; grandchildren, Maia and Eloise Rioux; and siblings and their families, Joseph Renaghan, Mary Renaghan, Philip Renaghan and Dorothy Renaghan; as well as his lifelong best friend, Jack Ryan.
He was predeceased by his siblings, Denis Renaghan, Kevin Renaghan and Martha Renaghan, and sister-in-law Claire Renaghan.
Mark’s life had to end but his love does not.
Services: Per Mark’s request, a celebration of his life will be held for friends and family in Montreal later this year.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, Mark and his family have designated three organizations that were important to Mark and his family.
Mark donated his brain to Massachusetts General Hospital for research into his disease, glioblastoma multiforme, and loved ones may make a gift in Mark’s memory to support the research of his medical oncologist, Dr. Isabel Arrillaga, at Mass General, Giving.MassGeneral.org/donate, or by mail to Heidi Bergmeyer, MGH Development, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, Massachusetts 02114.
Mark spent the last three peaceful months at the Miriam Boyd Parlin Hospice Residence in Wayland, Massachusetts , and you may make a gift to support its work in Mark’s honor at MountAuburnHospital.org/locations/caregroup-parmenter-home-care-hospice.
Last, Mark was a passionate about Shakespeare and attended the Stratford Shakespeare Festival every year for decades. Friends and family can continue Mark’s legacy with a gift of support in his honor at: StratfordFestival.ca/SupportUs/CommemorativeGifts or by mail to: Stratford Theatre Festival, c/o Cathy Kemp, 55 Queen St., P.O. Box 520, Stratford, Ontario, Canada N5A 6V2.
All gifts should be designated “In Memory of Leo Mark Renaghan.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.