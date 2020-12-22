Leonard Whitney Jaress
Leonard “Len” Whitney Jaress, age 84, of Venice, Fla., died on Nov. 29, 2020. He was born on Aug. 15, 1936, Detroit area, Michigan. He lived in Venice for the past 60 years.
Leonard Jaress served in the United States MARINE CORP and was honorably discharged after four years enlisted and four years as reserves. Leonard worked as a heavy equipment and dragline operator. He worked at B&J Dragline, Armstrong, SMR and Venice Minerals.
Hobbies included building model draglines and other machinery from scratch. He loved passing out inspirational phrases and poems to all. He never met a stranger and wanted all to be happier because of his presence. He was a member of The Venice Church of the Nazarene for over 35 years.
Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Patricia Jaress; a son, Leonard W Jaress Jr. (Wife Martha Jaress); three daughters, Lisa Kiest (husband Bryan Kiest), Lori Lee Jaress (husband David Scott), Leslie Williams ( Kelley Johnston); two grandchildren and one great- grandchild. Brother Al Jaress preceded him in death.
A private service was held at Venice Memorial Gardens with military honors.
Services under the care of Farley Funeral Homes. Online condolences can be made at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
