Lewis Edward Vaughan, 91, of Sarasota, Fla., formerly of Venice passed away Thursday, October 13, 2021. He was born February 13, 1931, in Richmond, Va., the son of the late Charlie James Vaughan and Alma Mary Mann Vaughan.
Lewis graduated from Manchester High School in Richmond, Va., in 1951 where he was a gifted athlete in football, baseball and basketball. He was a Supervisor Computer Specialist at Defense General Supply Center in Richmond and Fort Lee U.S. Army Garrison, Petersburg, Va., retiring after 36 years of service. During his career he served as a Chief Warrant Officer W2, with the United States Army National Guard beginning in 1950 where he flew helicopters and retired after 26 years. Lewis was a member of several clubs and organizations which include the R/C Fliers of Venice Inc., Sarasota RC Squadron, and Mid-Virginia RC Club. He enjoyed building to scale and flying remote control airplanes. Taught students ages 8 - 81 to fly radio control airplanes and served as a certified flight judge for competitions. He was an active member of NARFE, where he enjoyed attending lunch programs and Christmas parties. Lewis was hardworking, wise, passionate and a dedicated father and wonderful husband to his wife, Jalna, for 61 years, was a Little League Coach of football and baseball, and Instructor and Competition Judge of R/C Airplanes for many years, Expert on cars, and airplanes, and lover of all sports.
Survivors include his wife Jalna Stoeckler Vaughan, daughter Sharon Vaughan Smith, son-in-law David Scott Smith, grandson Andrew J. Smith, granddaughter Sarah R. Smith Hollinsworth, son Kenneth Edward Vaughan, daughter-in-law Joy Novak Vaughan, grandsons James E. Vaughan, Kurt E. Vaughan and Connor E. Vaughan.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home located at 170 Honore Avenue, Sarasota, Florida 34232.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 1:00 pm at the Sarasota National Cemetery, 9210 State Road 72, Sarasota, Florida 34241.
