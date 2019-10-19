Lewis J. Ottaviani
Lewis J. Ottaviani, 94, of Venice, Florida, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Pinebrook Center.
He was born May 24, 1925, in Mansfield, Massachusetts. He was predeceased by his parents and three sisters. He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Peggy); brother Bill; two daughters; two sons; and a multitude of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, all of whom loved him dearly.
Lew graduated high school and entered the Army in 1943, where he served with distinction and earned numerous medals and awards. He graduated from Kings College and earned a J.D. from Georgetown University.
Lew married his college sweetheart, Peggy, and settled in Washington, D.C.
Lew joined the Department of Justice and presided over many high-profile cases. He retired from Phillips Petroleum Company in 1985 as Assistant General Counsel.
He loved the arts and humanities and church, civic and fraternal activities. He was an active member of Venice Theatre and a life member and past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Epiphany Cathedral, 310 Sarasota St., Venice, Friday, Oct. 25, at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, Florida, at 1:30 p.m. Visit: NationalCremation.com/location/sarasota for Lew’s full remembrance.
Contributions: In lieu of floral remembrances, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.