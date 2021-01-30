Lilli Marlene McCauley
Lilli Marlene “Lil” McCauley, 75, died peacefully in her home in Venice, Florida, on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, surrounded by loving family members.
Born in Toledo, Ohio on Aug. 28, 1945, to Annette and Richard Kelsey, Lil grew up with nine siblings. She had many careers but her favorite was as a baker, which she retired from.
She was a hard-working single mother and a loving and kind person.
Lil is survived by siblings Nancy, Dennis, Diane, Barbara and Christopher; three children, Jeri Johnston-Navarro, Heather McCauley and Heath McCauley; four grandchildren, Veronica Navarro, Vincent Navarro, Athena McCauley and Rhiannon McCauley; a great-grandchild, Adrian Raftery; and a loving granddog, Huey, who was devoted to her. She will be greatly missed.
Services: The family intends to hold a private celebration at a later date.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice.
