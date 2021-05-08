Lillian Esther (Sears) Duvall
Lillian Duvall, age 92, passed away peacefully at Sunny Acres Legacy Care in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
Lillian, born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Jan. 26, 1929, was the daughter of Ella (Curtis) and James F. Sears.
After graduating from Medford High School, Lillian married Herman Duvall on June 14, 1947. They shared their love for each other, their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren until his death in 2005.
While living in Franklin, Massachusetts, she was an active member of the Federated Church Choir, Alden Club and Franklin Singers.
Lillian devoted innumerable hours to leading Girl Scout and Brownie troops, spearheading community service projects as well as assisting with all areas of business for the Franklin Historical Museum.
Upon retirement in 1994, Herm and Lill moved to Bay Indies, Venice, Florida. They loved to travel, entertain and play cards with friends.
In Florida, Lillian was a member of the Bay Indies Chorus, New England Club and Dessert Cards. She was a voracious reader; she enjoyed dancing, musical theater, shopping for Christmas all year long, sunsets at the Venice Jetty and anything chocolate.
Lillian will be greatly missed by her daughters, Linda Maycock of North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, and Patricia (and John) Coderre of Venice; grandchildren Jennifer (and Christopher) Benoit, Jeffrey Maycock, Jonathan Speer, Daniel (and Beth) Chelotti and Kimberly (and Andrew) Morgan; and great-grandchildren Aaron Benoit, Nora Marlowe, Layla Morgan, Sullivan Speer, Selma Chelotti, Tallulah Maycock, Westerly Speer, Herman Chelotti and Signe Chelotti.
Services: A private celebration of Lillian’s life will be held at a later date.
Contributions: The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Lillian Duvall be made to the Dementia Society of America.
