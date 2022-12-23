Lillian Martin Williams

Lillian (Ninon) Martin Williams, 92, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, in Sarasota, Fla. She was born on July 7, 1930, in Tampa, Fla., to Clarence and Elizabeth (Dawson) Martin.
Lillian graduated from high school at All Saints Episcopal College in Vicksburg, Miss., in 1948 and from Florida State University in 1952, where she was the 1st female graduate in Hotel and Restaurant Management. While at FSU she enjoyed being a member of the FSU Circus and Kappa Delta sorority. She married her husband, Joseph L. Williams, III, in 1952 and, until his retirement from the United State Navy, lived the adventure of being a Navy wife in a variety of locations from Key West, Fla., to Kodiak, Ala., and points in between. She also enjoyed numerous trips and cruises with her husband after his retirement.
Lillian volunteered with the American Red Cross as a Gray Lady, was active in the Junior League, served as a Cub Scout and Brownie den mother when her children were young, taught life-saving swimming lessons, and played golf and croquet. She participated in the Naval Officer's Wives Club for years and in the altar guild in the various Episcopal churches she attended. Lillian enjoyed entertaining, shopping, helping friends, and playing cards. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and a loyal friend to her many friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Joseph L. Williams, III and her parents Clarence and Elizabeth Martin.
She is survived by her son Joe Williams, daughter Lisa (Ron) Sawhill, grandchildren Katie (TJ) Del Rocco, Jeff (Kathleen) Sawhill, and Chris (Christine) Sawhill, and great-granddaughter Eloise Sawhill.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Mark's Episcopal Church on Venice Island.
