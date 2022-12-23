Lillian Martin Williams

Lillian (Ninon) Martin Williams, 92, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, in Sarasota, Fla. She was born on July 7, 1930, in Tampa, Fla., to Clarence and Elizabeth (Dawson) Martin.

Lillian graduated from high school at All Saints Episcopal College in Vicksburg, Miss., in 1948 and from Florida State University in 1952, where she was the 1st female graduate in Hotel and Restaurant Management. While at FSU she enjoyed being a member of the FSU Circus and Kappa Delta sorority. She married her husband, Joseph L. Williams, III, in 1952 and, until his retirement from the United State Navy, lived the adventure of being a Navy wife in a variety of locations from Key West, Fla., to Kodiak, Ala., and points in between. She also enjoyed numerous trips and cruises with her husband after his retirement.


