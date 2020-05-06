Hayes

Hayes

 Desoto Customer Service

Lily Ann Hayes

Lily Ann Hayes, age 65, of Venice, Florida, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020.

She was born in The Bronx, New York, on June 7, 1954 to George and Lily Mayer.

Lily lived in Alice Springs, Northern Territory, Australia, until moving to Venice in 2001. There she worked as an administrative assistant for the school board in Sarasota County for 18.5 years until retiring in 2020.

Lily loved quilting and her family. She was a mother, grandmother, aunt and a loving wife. She was selfless beyond measure.

She is survived by her husband, John H. Hayes Jr.; daughter Lily (Matthew) Strakes; daughter Amanda (Casey) Whitaker; grandson Oliver Finn Whitaker; and sister Eleanor Quenzer.

Services: A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, May 10. Details are pending. Flowers may be sent to 1732 Banyan Drive, Venice FL 34293. To share a memory of Lily or to send a condolence to the family, visit FarleyFuneralHome.com.

Recommended for you

Load entries