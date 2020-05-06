Lily Ann Hayes
Lily Ann Hayes, age 65, of Venice, Florida, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020.
She was born in The Bronx, New York, on June 7, 1954 to George and Lily Mayer.
Lily lived in Alice Springs, Northern Territory, Australia, until moving to Venice in 2001. There she worked as an administrative assistant for the school board in Sarasota County for 18.5 years until retiring in 2020.
Lily loved quilting and her family. She was a mother, grandmother, aunt and a loving wife. She was selfless beyond measure.
She is survived by her husband, John H. Hayes Jr.; daughter Lily (Matthew) Strakes; daughter Amanda (Casey) Whitaker; grandson Oliver Finn Whitaker; and sister Eleanor Quenzer.
Services: A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, May 10. Details are pending. Flowers may be sent to 1732 Banyan Drive, Venice FL 34293. To share a memory of Lily or to send a condolence to the family, visit FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.