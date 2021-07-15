Linda C. Hoops
Linda C. Hoops passed away peacefully Friday, July 9, 2021, surrounded by the love of her family and friends after a three-and-a-half-year battle with cancer.
She was born Nov. 10, 1950, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Mike and Marion Schachameyer.
She graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism. Linda married Robert Hoops, an electrical engineer, who also graduated from the University of Missouri- Columbia.
During Linda’s career in writing and editing, she worked at two major medical centers in the St. Louis area, community newspapers, the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis and the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod International Center.
Linda and Bob moved to Venice, Florida, in 2009 and joined Lakeside Lutheran Church.
She is survived by Bob, her husband of 48 years; her daughter, Laura; her son, Jeffrey (Kate); and her grandchildren, Simon, Cecilia, Elliot and Vivian.
Services: A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 10:30 a.m at Lakeside Lutheran Church, 2401 Tamiami Trail, Venice. A livestream of the service will be available on the Lakeside Lutheran Church website, LakesideLutheran.net.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the GCS Project, GCSPsproject.org/donate.
