Linda Kay (Gillum) Perkins
Linda Kay (Gillum) Perkins, 77, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020.
Mrs. Perkins was born Oct. 13, 1942, in Birmingham, Alabama, to William Neville and Jesse Eloise (Danner) Gillum. She was the wife of the late Kenneth L. Perkins.
Linda lived in Marietta, Georgia, until the age of 7, when her family moved to Alexandria, Virginia. She attended Cincinnati Conservatory of Music and the University of Cincinnati from 1960 to 1964 and graduated with a B.S. in Music Education.
She was a teacher for 32 years and retired in June 2000. She taught primary and special education students.
After retirement, Linda and her husband, Ken, moved to Venice in June 2000.
Survivors include her son, William Kenneth Perkins; brothers, William N. Gillum and Gary P. Gillum; and grandson, William K. Perkins II.
She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Rose Tannkersley Perkins; and brother-in-law Kenneth D. Perkins.
Services: A memorial service will take place at a later date in Cincinnati. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Ewing Chapel, Venice, is handling arrangements.
Contributions: Please make donations to Tourette Association of America, Tourette.org.
