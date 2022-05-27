Linda Martin McCoskey, age 83, of Venice, Fla., and formerly of Norristown and State College, Pa., passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., a daughter of the late Katherine Augustin and Norman Martin and sister to Jim and Chuck, the latter now deceased. Linda graduated from Bethel Park High School and Marietta College, in Marietta, Ohio and taught at schools in Bethel Park, Pa, Wadsworth, Ohio, and Danville, Ky. She later sold real estate for many years before going to work in the travel industry.
Linda was very proud of her Irish heritage and her generosity was boundless. She fought for the rights of others her entire life and was especially committed to aiding those who suffered from economic hardship and childhood abuse. She was a fierce advocate for all students when she served on the Norristown Area School Board. Linda volunteered at many organizations, including, during her time in Venice, Tidewell Hospice and Epiphany Cathedral. She loved reading and was passionate about travel, making life-long friends in both the UK and Germany; Linda was especially close to the foreign exchange students she considered part of her family.
Linda is survived by her husband of 59 years, Jim, whom she met at Marietta, and her four children, Jeff (Linda), Greg, Suzanne, and Denise, and her three grandchildren, Allie, Jake, and Maddie. She is also survived by three nieces and three nephews and by her sisters-in-law, Lynn Martin, Maggie Martin, and Shirley Wardzinski, as well as many cousins, including her special cousin, Mary Margaret Meyer.
A memorial mass will be held at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice, Florida at a later date.
