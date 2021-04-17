Linda Sue Little
Linda Sue Little, 71, of Venice, Florida, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family and friends.
Linda was born in Youngstown, Ohio, to Robert and June Sterling on Jan. 29, 1950.
She attended and graduated from Boardman High School in 1968 and then went on to earn a degree in Elementary Education from Kent State University. Linda would eventually marry her high school sweetheart, Randall C. Little, on July 14, 1973.
Linda was an elementary school teacher in the Sebring local schools for 35 years, where her hard work and dedication helped her to receive multiple accolades over the years. She was named Alliance Chamber of Commerce Teacher of the year and the WFMJ Class Action Teacher of the Year.
After years of living in Boardman, Ohio, upon her retirement she moved to Venice, where she enjoyed reading, beach trips, spending time with friends and family and, most important, spoiling her granddaughter.
Linda is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Randall C. Little; son, Christopher J. Little; daughter-in-law Rusti R. Little; and granddaughter, Chloe J. Little.
Contributions: Memorial contributions in Linda’s name may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.
