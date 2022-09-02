Irma "Linn" Walck, (nee Baechle), loving wife of the late George R. Walck, fortified with sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 27, 2022, just 11 days short of her 97th birthday.
Linn was born in Belleville, Ill., the daughter of Oscar and Annie (Lindner) Baechle. Linn and Bud raised four daughters, Linda (Dwight) Rezny of Creve Coeur, Michele (Gene) Villa, of St. Louis, Bobbie (John Rankin) Walck, of Nokomis, Fla., and Chris (Gary) Abernathy, of Travelers Rest, S.C. She is survived by her brother, James Baechle (Dee) and predeceased by her sister, Marilou (the late Willard) Faller.
After graduating in 1946 from the DePaul Hospital School of Nursing as part of the Cadet Nursing program, she met the love of her life, George (Bud) Walck. Soon after, they married and made their home for the next 40 years in St. Louis. Linn worked at McDonnell Douglas as an industrial nurse and first responder until her retirement in 1982. Bud and Linn loved to travel throughout the US and abroad, ultimately making their home in Venice, Fla. After 51 delightful years of marriage, Bud passed away, but Linn remained as she had been - busy: always learning, volunteering (Venice Library and Hospice), baking and cooking. Linn was seldom seen without knitting needles or a book in her hands. Most important to Linn (Nana) was time shared with family, which grew to include eight grandchildren, Julie, Christopher, and Angela Villa, Matthew and Michael Rezny, Amy Dozier, Laura Abernathy, and Jennifer Abernathy-Felix, as well as four great-grandchildren Olivia, Ethan, Milo, and Logan, as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. Linn will be sorely missed and remembered with great affection by the many people whose hearts she touched.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, 6303 Nottingham, St. Louis, MO 63109 on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 11, with visitation at the church beginning at 10.
