Linn Walck

﻿Irma "Linn" Walck, (nee Baechle), loving wife of the late George R. Walck, fortified with sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 27, 2022, just 11 days short of her 97th birthday.

Linn was born in Belleville, Ill., the daughter of Oscar and Annie (Lindner) Baechle. Linn and Bud raised four daughters, Linda (Dwight) Rezny of Creve Coeur, Michele (Gene) Villa, of St. Louis, Bobbie (John Rankin) Walck, of Nokomis, Fla., and Chris (Gary) Abernathy, of Travelers Rest, S.C. She is survived by her brother, James Baechle (Dee) and predeceased by her sister, Marilou (the late Willard) Faller.

Load entries