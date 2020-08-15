Lisa Carol Underwood

March 5, 1963-July 17, 2020

Lisa Underwood, age 57, of Sarasota, Florida, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 17, 2020, at home, where she was surrounded by family.

Lisa was born March 5, 1963, in Sarasota to Nelson and Carol Yoder. Lisa was a dental hygienist for 30 years.

She was preceded in death by her father, Nelson; and is survived by her husband, Kevin; mother, Carol; stepmother, Janice; stepfather, Jeff; brother, Glenn; and her two children, Griffin and Madison; along with her in-laws and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services: A celebration of life will be planned for a future date.

