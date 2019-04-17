Lizabeth Sarles
Lizabeth (Allewelt) Sarles passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at home after a valiant fight against pancreatic cancer, recently under the care of Hospice.
Beth was born in Gowanda, New York, to Richard B. and Doris Allewelt on Sept. 30, 1959.
She was the loving wife of Robert J. Sarles, who survives her. In addition, she is survived by her mother, Doris; two brothers, Richard of Aiken, South Carolina, and Thomas and wife, Gina of Millville, New Jersey; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Richard Allewelt.
After graduation from West Virginia University with a degree in Economics, she went on to earn her Master’s degree in city planning at Rutgers University in New Jersey.
She continued her career in New York City in the Office of Management and Budget. It was here that she met her loving husband of 26 years. After retirement, they began their “second life” living happily in Florida.
Beth and her husband enjoyed playing tennis together. Beth was a lover of books and a voracious reader and had an active part in the Sarasota County Library System.
She was faithful member of St. David’s Episcopal Church in Englewood, Florida.
Services: A memorial service will be held at St. David’s Episcopal Church on Tuesday, April 23, at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at a later date in Sarasota National Cemetery.
Contributions: Remembrances may be made to Friends of the Elsie Quirk Library; St. David’s Episcopal Church; or a charity of one’s choice.
