Lola Doreen Charlotte
Lola Doreen Charlotte, 74, of Venice, Florida, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021.
A devoted dog lover, amazing artist and loving mother, aunt and grandmother, Lola was born in Levittown, New York, in 1947.
She resided in Bayport, New York, for her early years, where she developed a love for horseback riding. She moved to the west coast of Florida in the late 1970s, where she resided the rest of her life.
Lola loved her son, John Haag of Pennsylvania, and her two granddaughters, Skylar and Lexington, as well as her dogs, Willie, Lily, Gertrude and Sugar.
Lola is survived by her siblings, William Zinser Jr. and Kim Shulman, as well as four nieces and nephews.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Suncoast Humane Society, Humane.org/donate.
