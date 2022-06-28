Positive, caring, curious, hardworking, and joyful...these are just a few words to describe Louis George Armstrong, formerly of Keene and Rye, New Hampshire and a forty-year resident and snowbird of Florida. George died on Friday, June 10th at the age of 99.
George was the son of Louis Armstrong and Lillian Marchant and was born in Juneau, Alaska in December of 1922. His father was a Coast Guard officer and had many coast-to-coast assignments which put George in over a dozen schools and on the path to being the people person he was until his death. George was known for his good stories and fun facts, his elfish smile and positive outlook which made an impact on everyone he met.
His educational career involved a long list of educational titles including being a teacher, principal, a district principal, and vice president of the Teachers' Association in New Hampshire. Upon his retirement in 1980, you would think that might be enough but that wasn't George.
George worked as a manager of a Farm Store, park staff at Rye and was a painter and teacher of art until just last year.
In lieu of flowers or cards, please make donations to the Rye Library, memo Park Project, 581 Washington Road, Rye, New Hampshire 03870, in memory of George Armstrong.
"Have a Happy Day, Have a Happy Year, Have a Happy Life"
