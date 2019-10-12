Louis Gilbert Pruden

January 11, 1935-September 28, 2019

Louis Gilbert Pruden, 84 of, Venice, Florida, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019.

Louis was born January 11, 1935, in Campbell, New York. He lived many years in Bath, New York. He moved to Venice in 1998 from Keuka Lake, New York.

Louis was general manager of Knight Settlement in Bath. He was a member of Bath Country Club, the Rotary Club and the Lions Club in Bath. In Venice, Louis was a member of the Jacaranda West Country Club and the Venice Stamp Club.

Louis is survived by his wife, Suzanne; two sons from a previous marriage, Jeffrey of La Porte, Indiana, and Craig of Bath; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Autumn Leaves/Liana and Tidewell Hospice.

Services: A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Venice Presbyterian Church on Saturday, October 19, at 2 p.m.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Venice Presbyterian Church, 825 The Rialto, Venice FL 34285; or Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota FL 34238.

