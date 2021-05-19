Louis Martin Johnson
Louis Martin Johnson, age 89, of Venice, Florida, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021.
He was born in Johnston County, North Carolina, on April 14, 1932, to Cornelius and Alma Johnson.
Louis moved to Venice in 1970 from Jacksonville after retiring from the U.S. Navy. He served for 20 years, doing tours in both Korea and Vietnam during the wars.
In Venice, Louis owned and operated Johnson’s Lawn Service for 22 years before retiring from that in 1996. When he could, Louis would spend time hunting, fishing and playing golf. He was a longtime member of South Venice Baptist Church.
Surviving family members include his wife, Jean; sons Dennis and Michael; daughter Theresa McBee; sisters Myrtle Moore, Eloise Adams and Barbara Norris; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, two sisters and a grandson, Kevin Johnson.
Services: Visitation will be at South Venice Baptist Church on Saturday, May 22, from 4 to 5 p.m., with a funeral service to follow. Burial will be at Sarasota National Cemetery on Tuesday, May 25, at 2 p.m. To share a memory of Louis or to send the family a condolence, visit FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: Memorial donations should be made to South Venice Baptist Church.
